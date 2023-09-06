Record high temperatures return to parts of New Mexico Thursday and Friday. A pattern change is on the way though early next week.

Temperatures start a warming trend Wednesday as high pressure is building over southern New Mexico. Temperatures will only climb even higher on Thursday. Record and near-record high temperatures are likely across parts of the state Thursday and Friday afternoons, including in Albuquerque. Monsoon moisture will try to develop a few isolated storms across the southwest and southern mountains Thursday and Friday afternoon as well. However, with the dry air at the ground, most of the rain may evaporate which could cause gusty winds. Albuquerque could see these gusty winds Thursday evening with dry thunderstorms over Socorro and Valencia county Thursday afternoon.

Near-record heat will continue on Saturday, but temperatures will be a degree or two cooler across the state. The area of high pressure responsible for this heat will get nudged south on Sunday. This will cause slightly cooler temperatures.

A big change is on the way beginning Sunday night as a strong backdoor cold front moves into eastern New Mexico. This front will push across the rest of the state through the day Monday. By Tuesday, it will bring high temperatures as much as 15° below average across eastern New Mexico and 5° to 10° cooler in central and western parts of the state. This cold front will also bring a widespread chance for rain, with the best chance for rain though along and east of the central mountain chain through eastern New Mexico.