NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Thursday morning is dry and mostly to partly sunny across New Mexico. Temperatures are comfortable in the 50s, 60s and 70s. It is going to be a drier day across the state, with isolated storms possible in eastern New Mexico, some showers and weak storms in the Gila and lower Rio Grande Valley.
The Metro could see virga overhead, and therefore stronger wind gusts and sprinkles. Even drier air will spread over NM through this weekend. Temperatures will be back in the 80s, 90s and 100s this afternoon, but even hotter temperatures are expected through this weekend. Record heat will grip the state for several days, Friday through Monday, thanks to high pressure over the state.