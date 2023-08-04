More record heat is on the way to New Mexico this weekend. This kind of heat will stick around for many through next week with very few rain chances.

Temperatures are hotter Friday all across New Mexico as high pressure is making its way back towards the state. A few storms formed today from south of Santa Rosa to the Sacramento Mountains. These storms will taper off this evening, with a few spotty showers possible in the Rio Grande Valley late tonight.

A hotter and drier weekend is on the way. Record heat is likely Saturday and Sunday across parts of New Mexico. With high pressure overhead and drier air in place, very few if any any rain showers are likely. However, a weak backdoor cold front will move into the state late Saturday into Sunday morning, and this will keep temperatures a few degrees cooler across the eastern half of the state Sunday afternoon.

The heat is going to stick around next week. Storm chances will increase across the southwest mountains and the Sacramento Mountains as some monsoon moisture tries to creep back into the state. There is some uncertainty in whether or not we will see more monsoon moisture make its way back into the state by the middle of next week. For now we are trending on the drier side of the forecast with high temperatures hovering around records through the entirety of the week.