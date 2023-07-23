Record and near-record heat will return starting Monday. Storm chances will stay mainly across the mountains this week.

Temperatures are starting a warming trend Sunday as high pressure makes its way back toward New Mexico. A stretch of triple-digit temperatures has begun again for parts of southeast New Mexico. Very few showers and storms developed Sunday outside of the mountains as drier air is trapped underneath the area of high pressure.

The high-pressure center moves directly over New Mexico Monday afternoon. This will bring record and near-record high temperatures to the state, including a stretch of triple-digit high temperatures for the Albuquerque Metro. Afternoon showers and storms will again struggle to develop, even across the high terrain. Once storms move off the mountain ranges, they will quickly fall apart. This will be the case through the middle of the week as more near-record heat continues through at least Wednesday.

Storm chances will increase slightly for the second half of the week as some weak moisture tries to creep up underneath the high pressure. This will bring a better chance of storms to western and northern New Mexico, especially the higher terrain. Temperatures will trend a couple of degrees cooler heading into next weekend.