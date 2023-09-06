NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Wednesday will be another mostly sunny and dry day. Temperatures will warm up a bit from Tuesday’s highs. Another heat wave will bring near-record and record heat to the state Thursday through Saturday, thanks to a strong area of high pressure moving over New Mexico.
Forecast Continues Below
- Crime: Man wanted in connection to massacre of 9 Americans in Mexico arrested in Albuquerque
- Albuquerque: Albuquerque City Council resolution could help revitalize stretch of San Pedro Drive
- New Mexico: New Mexico Supreme Court narrows judges’ ability to toss evidence during preliminary hearings
- Business: Smith’s on Wyoming temporarily closed for health code violations
Skies will stay dry today, but clouds and virga will develop in the west central high terrain and Socorro County. There will be a better chance for storms in the southern high terrain on Thursday, Friday and the weekend, as better upper level moisture arrives in the state.