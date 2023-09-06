NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Wednesday will be another mostly sunny and dry day. Temperatures will warm up a bit from Tuesday’s highs. Another heat wave will bring near-record and record heat to the state Thursday through Saturday, thanks to a strong area of high pressure moving over New Mexico.

Skies will stay dry today, but clouds and virga will develop in the west central high terrain and Socorro County. There will be a better chance for storms in the southern high terrain on Thursday, Friday and the weekend, as better upper level moisture arrives in the state.