Record heat on the way Easter Weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Much warmer weather moves in this weekend, with near record and record high temperatures starting Easter Sunday. A major warming trend is ongoing across New Mexico with temperatures well above normal for this time of year.

A weak disturbance is causing a few isolated showers and storms across northern and western New Mexico, although most of the rain is not reaching the ground. Isolated rain and storm chances shift to southeastern New Mexico Saturday afternoon, as warmer weather continues to move into the state.

Record and near record high temperatures are likely for many Easter Sunday. Even hotter temperatures move in for some Monday with more record highs likely to be broken. Slightly cooler temperatures are on the way the middle of next week as another very weak storm moves into New Mexico.

