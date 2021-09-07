Record heat grips New Mexico, with a few chances for storms

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Temperatures are chilly in the west and northern mountains, with the 40s and low 50s. Wear the layers. Temperatures will climb around 30-40 degrees in those spots by the late afternoon.

It is going to be another hot day, with highs in the 90s for most of the state. Skies will be sunny from start to finish for all, aside from south-central New Mexico. Storms will pop up in the Sacramento and Guadalupe mountains Tuesday afternoon, moving southwest off of the high terrain.

Otero and Dona Ana counties will see storms for a couple of hours before storms move south of the state line during the evening. A few spotty showers will be possible across the east/southeast plains late tonight.