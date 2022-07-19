NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Tuesday will be the hottest and most likely quietest day of the rest of the work week ahead. Many records are expected to be tied or broken as triple digit temperatures are forecast across a majority of the state. A heat advisory is in effect for the entire eastern side of New Mexico, the south central Rio Grande Valley, the Albuquerque Metro and lower elevations in northern mountains, along with the four corners.

Rain chances today are still expected to be mostly sparse, with a majority of the state remaining dry. The best location so see storms this afternoon will be over the Gila and the northern mountains, beginning to pop up after 2 or 3 and sticking around through about midnight.

Tomorrow there will be much better potential for widespread coverage of showers and storms across New Mexico as a backdoor front and trough cross into the state by late tonight. This front will increase low level moisture, and the disturbance (trough) will be the kicker to spark more widespread showers and storms. They are still expected to begin over the mountains before spreading to lower elevations by the later afternoon and evening hours.

The southeast is expected to remain dry; the heaviest of rain is expected over the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. This means flash flooding over burn scars, especially the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon, will be a major concern tomorrow and even continuing into the later parts of the week.