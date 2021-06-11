Record heat continues this weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Record heat settles in this weekend across New Mexico, with an isolated chance for storms in the eastern half of the state.

More record high temperatures are being broken or tied across southern New Mexico this afternoon. Meanwhile, a backdoor front is moving into the northeastern part of the state, bringing slight relief to the heat. This front will push south overnight, bringing a canyon wind into the metro, but also an increase in moisture across the eastern half of the state for the weekend.

High pressure shifts over southwestern New Mexico Saturday, bringing record heat to that part of the state through the weekend. Southeasterly winds in eastern New Mexico continue to bring in low level moisture, and fuel the chance for isolated afternoon storms of the central mountains.