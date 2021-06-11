Record heat continues this weekend as rain chances return

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We set new heat records for several cities across southeastern NM for Thursday, as Roswell hit 111 degrees! The triple-digit heat isn’t going anywhere for the southern half of the state either. As we head into the weekend, we will see some weather changes in the form of a glancing cool front arriving from the northeast. This won’t do much to lower temperatures, but it will increase our rain chances east for the weekend. We can expect some locally higher wind gusts and some smaller hail towards Santa Rosa for Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

Meanwhile, the heat continues building despite the front. Albuquerque will make a run in the upper 90s through the next five days. This will fall shy of records however by a couple degrees. Nonetheless, find that pool and air conditioning through the next week.

