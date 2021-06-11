Record heat continues this weekend as rain chances return

[1] Data: Tens of thousands of people need booster for NM to reach vaccination goal New Mexico is still one of the top states when it comes to vaccination rates but the numbers are slowing down. Right now, 57% of eligible New Mexicans are fully vaccinated. Over the past week, the state has given nearly 30,000 first and second doses. According to the state's vaccination dashboard, nearly 158,000 people still haven't come back for that booster shot, drastically hurting the state's numbers. They estimate if only 47,000 of that 158,000 came in for their second shot, we'll hit that 60% mark to completely reopen.

[2] Albuquerque to spend $11M buying, renovating county’s former office space With Bernalillo County departments on the verge of moving into a new space, the City of Albuquerque will now shell out millions to upgrade the old space in the government building on Civic Plaza. The city and county have shared that space since the 1980s. City Budget Officer Lawrence Davis says the project would cost $11 million. The city is still figuring out what to do with all its new space in the 11-floor building, but they hope to bring some of the remote departments back under one roof. The county spent $68 million to renovate its new headquarters at Alvarado Square.