Record heat continues into the weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Record high temperatures will continue across New Mexico through the weekend with no rain in the forecast. High pressure will be building over New Mexico through Saturday. This will keep record high temperatures in place, especially across the northern half of the state.

The upper-level high will move westward by early next week, settling over southern California by Monday. This will bring a westerly upper-level wind into New Mexico, bringing in even drier air to the state. The good news is, it will cool off temperatures a few degrees, but we will continue to remain rain-free.

A backdoor cold front will move into the eastern half of New Mexico by next Wednesday. This will reintroduce some low-level moisture into eastern parts of the state and the Rio Grande Valley. Don’t expect much in the way of rain chances with this increase in moisture, but it will once again help to knock temperatures down a couple of degrees.