Record heat and no rain

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Record high temperatures settle in through the weekend as high pressure moves in bringing in much drier conditions. A backdoor cold front Tuesday has kept temperatures a few degrees cooler across eastern New Mexico Wednesday and has brought a slight uptick in low-level moisture.

However, we are still expecting to remain very dry today, with a spotty shower possible over the high terrain of southern and western New Mexico. High temperatures this afternoon will still be well above normal statewide.

As high pressure moves over the Four Corners on Thursday, and eventually over northern New Mexico Friday, high temperatures will continue to climb. Record high temperatures are likely to be broken in many locations across the state through Saturday, including Albuquerque. The high pressure will keep dry air in place and leave New Mexico rain-free at least early next week.