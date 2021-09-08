Record heat and no rain

Weather Video Forecast

Grant's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Record high temperatures settle in through the weekend as high pressure moves in bringing in much drier conditions. A backdoor cold front Tuesday has kept temperatures a few degrees cooler across eastern New Mexico Wednesday and has brought a slight uptick in low-level moisture.

Forecast Continues Below

However, we are still expecting to remain very dry today, with a spotty shower possible over the high terrain of southern and western New Mexico. High temperatures this afternoon will still be well above normal statewide.

As high pressure moves over the Four Corners on Thursday, and eventually over northern New Mexico Friday, high temperatures will continue to climb. Record high temperatures are likely to be broken in many locations across the state through Saturday, including Albuquerque. The high pressure will keep dry air in place and leave New Mexico rain-free at least early next week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES