A dome of high pressure continues to dominate the weather across the state. This strong ridge of high pressure traps heat underneath it, allowing for more near to record breaking temperatures across New Mexico this afternoon. The high will stick around through Wednesday, bringing more record breaking heat tomorrow as well.

Along with very hot temperatures, high pressure has also stopped a lot of monsoon moisture from surging across the state. Isolated to scattered mountain storms are expected this afternoon, mainly across northern and western parts of the state. Mountain storms could produce more isolated storms across the lower elevations, but a lot of rain will evaporate before reaching the ground. This could produce localized gustier winds through the rest of the week.

Starting Thursday, high pressure will begin to weaken and elongate. This will allow temperatures to cool a degree or two into Friday. It will also allow more monsoon moisture to surge across the state. Scattered to widespread showers and storms are expected across the western two-thirds of the state Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will gradually cool into the weekend as more monsoon moisture arrives next week.