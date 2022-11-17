An artic air mass will move into New Mexico Thursday night. Flurries, freezing fog, and freezing drizzle could create icy conditions in eastern parts of the state Friday.

Temperatures were 5-15° warmer Thursday afternoon compared to Wednesday thanks to a westerly wind that has developed today. However, a very strong cold front and Arctic air mass is beginning to move into northeast New Mexico and this will usher in the coldest air so far this season. By Friday morning, the cold front will have pushed across almost all of eastern New Mexico and begin spilling into the Rio Grande Valley. Along and behind the cold front though, light snow will be possible across northeast New Mexico to I-25. This will also combine with areas of freezing fog and freezing drizzle Friday morning that will stretch from north of Roswell to the Colorado state line. This is the area that could run into icy conditions Friday morning. Temperatures along and north of I-40 in eastern New Mexico will not climb above freezing Friday afternoon. Record breaking cold-high temperatures are likely across the eastern half of the state up to Santa Fe Friday afternoon.

It won’t be quite as cold across the western half of New Mexico Friday afternoon, and expect dry conditions. Overnight lows will be very cold statewide though by Saturday morning. Warmer weather will begin to return to many areas across the state by Saturday afternoon, but it will be a slow warming trend that will bring back high temperatures close to average by the end of next week.