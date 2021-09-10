Record challenging heat dominates much of New Mexico this weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We’re off to a very toasty start this Friday afternoon as our summer heat lives on. Temperatures have already hit 90+ east of Albuquerque and are well on their way to 90 or better for the rest of us. High temperatures will peak into the middle 90s for central and northwestern NM. Triple-digit heat is likely for Santa Rosa and Tucumcari. Stay hydrated if outdoors each afternoon, as we’ll battle very high UV indices this weekend too. This is all because of a large dominant area of high pressure right over our state. It’ll eventually move southwest of us into early next week, opening the door for a cold front.

This cold front won’t raise rain chances too much but will at least allow some isolated higher elevation rain showers midweek. Our record heat will also move southwest of us with the high pressure at this time. So overall it still looks warm and dry into next week, just not as extreme as this week.