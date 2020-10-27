Record-breaking snow, cold continues overnight and into Wednesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Record-breaking winter storm continues overnight for parts of New Mexico bringing more snow and cold.

Snow is still ongoing this afternoon across southern and eastern New Mexico. A heavier band of snow is expected to develop across the far eastern part of the state tonight, bringing the potential for half a foot of snow or more into Wednesday. Wrap around snow will move back into the Rio Grande Valley and northern mountains tonight as well. An additional couple inches of snow will be possible, with higher amounts over the mountains. We are still dealing with record cold temperatures today and overnight with widespread freezing temperatures sticking around. Areas of freezing fog will be possible overnight as well in western New Mexico.

Snow will likely continue across the northeastern part of the state on Wednesday. Some snow will transition over a rain mix Wednesday afternoon as temperatures climb back above freezing. The storm system finally begins to exit the state Wednesday night, but the cold will stick around. High temperatures will be staying below normal for many through the weekend, but drier weather will return by the end of the week.

