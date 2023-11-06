The heat is on to kick off the first full week of November. Many locations across the state will most likely be breaking record high temperatures for today, November 6th, including Deming, Truth or Consequences, Carlsbad, Farmington, Santa Fe, and more. Temperatures will remain above average through tomorrow before a storm system approaches.

Dry, westerly upper level winds are the reason for above average temperatures, warmest across eastern New Mexico thanks to downslope warming. These fast moving upper level winds will translate down to the surface, bringing breezy to windy conditions across the state today, tomorrow, and Wednesday. A storm system will approach Wednesday afternoon and evening, sending a backdoor front across New Mexico overnight and into early Thursday.

The backdoor front will bring a breezy east canyon wind to the middle Rio Grande Valley early Thursday morning, along with a significant arctic cold blast across the state. By Thursday afternoon, highs will be 20° to nearly 40° cooler than today. Below average temperatures will continue through the late week.

Precipitation potential is still very uncertain for this upcoming storm system. Northern Mountains have the best potential to pick up snow, while southeastern New Mexico has the best chance to pick up rain. However, one model has rain/snow widespread across the state. Changes to the forecast are expected, so make sure to remain up to date to find out how much, if any, precipitation you can expect this week.