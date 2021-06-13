Record breaking heat and isolated PM storms continue across the state

We made it to triple digits in Albuquerque for the first time all year. It’s about four weeks ahead of schedule, as it tied a record high temperature set back on June 13, 1956. We continue to look at triple digit heat here in the metro area as we move into this next week. We’ll at least tie more records if not break a few. Meanwhile, the core of the heat continues moving across northwestern NM. So that part of the state will easily be hitting 100-105 degrees daily.

In addition to the impressive early season heatwave, we continue to track daily chances for showers and weaker storms each afternoon across the state. For the first part of the week, they’ll start in the high terrain then move southward by Wednesday and Thursday. We’ll still remain very hot, but the heatwave will begin peaking by midweek. We’ll also see some lingering haze and smoke from several wildfires in the state.