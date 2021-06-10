Record and near-record high temperatures through the weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Record and near-record high temperatures will settle in through the weekend.

High pressure this afternoon is bringing record high temperatures today across southern and eastern New Mexico. This area of high pressure will move west into the weekend, then bringing record high temperatures to western and central New Mexico. High pressure will keep in very hot temperatures through early next week.

Southeasterly winds return to eastern New Mexico this weekend, bringing in low level moisture. This will fuel an isolated chance for showers and storms along and east of the central mountains in the afternoon.