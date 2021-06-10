Record and near-record high temperatures through the weekend

Weather Video Forecast

Grant's Thursday Afternoon Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Record and near-record high temperatures will settle in through the weekend.

High pressure this afternoon is bringing record high temperatures today across southern and eastern New Mexico. This area of high pressure will move west into the weekend, then bringing record high temperatures to western and central New Mexico. High pressure will keep in very hot temperatures through early next week.

Story continues below:

Southeasterly winds return to eastern New Mexico this weekend, bringing in low level moisture. This will fuel an isolated chance for showers and storms along and east of the central mountains in the afternoon.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES