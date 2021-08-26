Recently dry areas to see rain Thurday through weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Thursday is dry and a bit warmer than Wednesday in the northern and western mountains. Thursday will be hot with a better chance for showers and storms. A storm system crossing the Rockies will bring scattered showers and storms to western, northern, and central New Mexico.

The far east and south parts of New Mexico will stay dry. The metro will have a chance for an isolated shower or storm in the late afternoon and evening, but with dry air in place, there is a good chance storms will mostly fizzle out as they move in from the west. There will be a better chance for widespread storms Friday.

