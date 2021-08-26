Recently dry areas to see rain Thurday through weekend

[1] Officials concerned about rise in unvaccinated COVID cases, full ICU beds - The situation for New Mexico hospitals is getting close to a crisis mode with ICUs filling up, a shortage of nurses, and COVID cases climbing. Officials say at last count, 50 people are on a waiting list for a bed in the ICU. COVID is partly to blame, but people are also seeking care they had delayed last year. State officials say unvaccinated people have made up 88 percent of hospitalizations and 85 percent of deaths this past month. The northwest and southeast are areas of concern. But officials say the southeast portion of the state is the biggest worry of all. They're approaching 280 cases per 100,000 people per day.

[2] Police say murder suspect on the run after he cut off ankle monitor - A murder suspect is on the run after cutting off his ankle monitor. The suspect police are desperately trying to find is 19-year-old Trey Bausby. Police arrested him in February and is accused of stabbing and killing Jessica Benavidez in the parking lot of the Amberly Suites in January. District Attorney Raul Torrez says they had asked the courts three times to keep him locked up until trial, even presenting evidence prior to his arrest that he asked a friend for money to leave town, but Judge Richard Brown released him from jail with a GPS monitor instead.