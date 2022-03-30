NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We’re seeing widespread rain showers arrive for central New Mexico this afternoon. Pack the umbrella for the lunch hour. This is storm number two of the week. As it moves east, skies will clear later this afternoon/evening from west to east with very windy conditions in its wake. We have wind advisories in effect for the RGV through 8 p.m. where wind gusts are expected to peak in the 40-50 mph range. Winds will be slow to diminish tonight. Clouds return quickly Thursday morning ahead of our third storm this week. High temperatures Wednesday will be cooler than average, with temps topping out near 60° for Albuquerque.

Thursday overall will feature moderating temperatures with less windy conditions. It’ll be a day to catch our breath before more scattered rain and snow showers return mainly for northern NM late Thursday into early Friday morning. We’ll reach into the middle 60s with mostly cloudy skies. Friday we begin warming above average despite the weak storm. It’ll set up a quieter weekend with highs soaring into the 70s for central NM and 80s south with partly to mostly sunny skies. Unfortunately, the stronger wind speeds will be with us both days this weekend. We’ll see pretty gusty winds between 25-35 mph. Expect increasing clouds Sunday ahead of another weak storm earlier Monday.