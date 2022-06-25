NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Grab the umbrella this weekend as rain chances continue across New Mexico. We’re going to see widespread heavy rain beginning in the northeast thanks to a cold front moving in. This will provide areas of lift, especially in the northern mountain zones, so flash flooding is a real concern over the burn scars throughout the weekend. Heavy rain and cooler temperatures will move westward through the state into Sunday as highs fall nearly 15° below average. Additional rainfall of 1-3″ is likely with the highest totals falling in the northeast zones. We’ll slowly start drying out mid to late next week as some drier air arrives from the north.

High temperatures will cool off several degrees from Friday with ABQ reaching into the lower 80s, Santa Fe hitting the upper 70s, and Gallup and Grants also in this range. The lone exception to the rainy, cool pattern will be the southeast corner. Roswell will reach close to 100° this afternoon but will begin cooling off Sunday and Monday with scattered PM showers. Temperatures remain rather cool for Monday with more scattered rain showers in the forecast. But with the front already through the state, the instability will be rather low so widespread flooding rains are less likely.