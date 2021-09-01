Rainy Wednesday for most of New Mexico

[1] State looking at ways to speed up the COVID-19 testing process - The state's health department says it's trying to work fast to fix an issue that could make it more difficult to control COVID outbreaks. As the number of COVID cases in the state continues to go up, more and more people are getting tested but they're waiting days for the results. In the last 30 days, the state conducted more than 312,000 tests. That is 175,000 more than the previous 30 days. The department of health and other in-state lab services now say they're ramping up their test intake to address this problem. They also say they're working on expanding testing services at public health offices.

[2] Maine lawmaker says NM should be wary of Avangrid, others welcome the merger - A proposed merger for New Mexico's power system is causing a divide. There have been commercials highlighting a merge between PNM and Avangrid, a renewable energy giant. Lawmakers in Maine are sending a warning to New Mexico, saying Avangrid bought a small, local company there 17 years ago and it resulted in high bills, record-breaking outages, and the worst customer service. Proponents say they've looked critically at what occurred in Maine, and are still on board with the merger, adding they believe Avangrid has more capital resources to modernize the grid quicker than PNM, and it will create 150 high-paying jobs. There still needs to be a vote on the proposed merger.