Rainy Wednesday for most of New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Western New Mexico and the Rio Grande Valley are seeing rain early Wednesday morning, while the eastern half of the state is waking up mostly dry. Numerous showers and storms will move through New Mexico and southern Colorado today thanks to abundant moisture being funneled north/northeast between high and low pressure.
Western and central New Mexico will see storms from morning through Wednesday night. Eastern New Mexico will see storms from this afternoon through tomorrow. Grab a rain jacket and umbrella. Flash flooding will be possible, especially in the high terrain. Stay away from mountain burn scars, washes, arroyos, and dry creek beds.