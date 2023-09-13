Widespread showers moved across southern New Mexico overnight and into the morning hours, and continue early this afternoon. More heavy showers and storms are popping up along and north of I-40 early this afternoon. Strong to potentially severe storms are possible this afternoon, mainly including hail and damaging winds. Additional rainfall on already saturated soils, especially over the most recent burn scars, will likely lead to flash flooding.

Multiple rounds of showers and storms are forecast to push over the Albuquerque and Santa Fe metro areas throughout this afternoon and early evening. Grab an umbrella if you plan on heading out to the state fair or just enjoying the cooler and more moist air this afternoon. Although an isolated couple of storms could stick around east central New Mexico tonight, skies will clear overnight and into early Thursday as drier air arrives.

Isolated to scattered storms are expected across the northern three quarters of the state tomorrow afternoon. Since the morning will start out with more sunshine, there is the potential for some stronger storms Thursday afternoon, especially across the north as an upper level trough arrives. By Friday, even drier conditions will arrive, limiting rain chances especially in lower elevations. This weekend will see isolated mountain storms, but much drier and warmer statewide.