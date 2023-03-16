NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Heavy rain is moving west to east through central and southern New Mexico during the early morning commute. The rain will clear east of the Metro by around 7 a.m., and skies will be drier until midday. More scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop midday through the evening in central and western New Mexico. Snow and rain will develop in northeast New Mexico and the northern mountains throughout the day, as an arctic, backdoor cold front moves in from the plains. Heavy snow accumulation is expected in the northern mountains, where winter storm warnings will remain in effect until 6 a.m. Friday.

Rain showers will turn to snow in the lower elevations overnight through Friday morning. There will be a chance for light snow in central New Mexico on Friday morning, including in the Metro. A light dusting of accumulation is possible. Friday will be drier, but snow will be possible again late Friday evening.

The winds will be gusty in eastern New Mexico today, with 50 to 55 mph wind gusts. Wind advisories will be in effect until this evening. The rest of the state will see wind gusts up to around 25 to 35 mph. Winds will stay gusty through Thursday night as the backdoor cold front pushes across the state. Temperatures will stay cooler than Wednesday, but even colder temperatures will arrive on Friday.