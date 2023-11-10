Rain and snow are moving across the state this morning, even in the Metro area. As temperatures are cooling down in the rain, snow is becoming more widespread. The morning commute will be wet on the roads, and there may be a couple of slick spots. Not much accumulation is likely, due to the record warm temperatures we saw statewide earlier this week. Rain and snow will continue to push northeast, through central, southern and eastern NM all morning. Showers will become spottier this afternoon, eventually ending from west to east this evening.

Temperatures will be colder today, only climbing into the 40s and 50s across the state, with mostly cloudy skies. Saturday morning will be cloudy and foggy in spots, but skies will clear by midday in most of the state. Skies will stay sunnier through the end of the weekend, with dry conditions. Temperatures will warm back to normal by Sunday.