NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Widespread, light and moderate rainfall is moving north from the southern state line, through the Rio Grande Valley, up to the northern mountains and northeast highlands. It is going to be a very rain day for the Valley and northern mountains. Only isolated showers will be possible in the east plains and northeast highlands through the afternoon and evening. Western New Mexico will see scattered showers through the morning, and scattered thunderstorms this afternoon.
Rain will continue into tonight for these areas, before ending by tomorrow morning’s commute. Thursday will be a drier day, with only isolated showers and storms, mainly in western and northern New Mexico. Temperatures will stay cool today thanks to the clouds and rain, but many areas will warm up Thursday, thanks to the drier conditions.