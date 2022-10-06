NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Scattered rain will continue through the weekend across New Mexico as temperatures stay cool. Mornings should feature a window where Mass Ascensions can happen through the end of Fiesta.

The active weather pattern we’ve been under continues to finish out the week. Northern New Mexico remained slightly drier as northerly upper-level winds returned, but the southerly flow is drawing up moisture into areas along and south of I-40. This is where most of the rain fell today. Rain will taper off overnight, but some showers will linger in southern and eastern New Mexico. Valley fog will be possible overnight in northern New Mexico. Tomorrow morning also looks good for a successful Mass Ascension, but conditions can vary greatly on the Balloon Fiesta field.

More showers will develop across the southern half of New Mexico Friday afternoon. A few more storms will also develop in the northern half compared to today. Rain and storms will continue again in southern New Mexico Friday night into Saturday morning, and some of that rain will make it into the Albuquerque metro by the time of Mass Ascension Saturday. While winds look light, rain could impact Balloon Fiesta. More rain is expected to develop across the state Saturday afternoon, some of which could be heavy at times.

Sunday morning looks drier in Albuquerque with light morning winds. Hopefully, perfect conditions for one last Mass Ascension for the year. Another round of scattered storms develop Sunday afternoon. Monday will once again be another active day across the state, but drier and warmer weather will slowly arrive through the middle of next week.