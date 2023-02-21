NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We are waking up to rain showers in southern New Mexico, with the heaviest rain in Sierra, Dona Ana, Luna and Grant counties. Heavy rain will cross the I-25 corridor between Las Cruces and T or C.

Scattered rain showers will push northward today, and we will have a chance for scattered showers in the Metro, especially this afternoon and evening. Rain showers and mountain snow will continue tonight through Wednesday night, thanks to another winter storm moving in. Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories, even blizzard warnings will be in effect for northern and western New Mexico from Tuesday night through Thursday morning.

The storm will bring windy conditions to eastern New Mexico today, prompting wind advisories for 50 to 55 mph gusts. Even stronger winds are expected on Wednesday, all across the state. High wind warnings will be in effect Wednesday for most of New Mexico. Winds will gust over 40 mph for all, but 60 mph gusts will be possible in the Rio Grande Valley and Metro, and 60-85 mph gusts across the east plains and the east slopes of the mountains. Temperatures will be cooling by around 10 to 15 degrees on Wednesday as a cold front arrives.