NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It is a wet morning across New Mexico. The Metro is seeing light to heavy rain showers, and precipitation is falling as snow for areas north of Bernalillo, the Sandia/Manzano Mountains and east mountains, and the higher terrain west of Grants. There are also scattered rain and mix showers in the southeast plains, in Chaves, Eddy, Lea and Roosevelt counties. Skies will be drier for the southeast plains during the day, but rain and snow will continue in central and northern New Mexico all day long. Temperatures will be cooler than normal. Winds will pick up, with 20 to 30 mph wind gusts, and isolated higher gusts up to 45 mph in the mountains.

The atmospheric river will bring abundant moisture into New Mexico today through Tuesday, so expect more low-elevation rain and mountain snow through then! Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories will be in effect in the northern mountains through Wednesday morning. The northern mountains will see 8 to 36 inches of snow during that time, and the San Juan mountains could see up to four feet of snow.