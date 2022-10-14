Sunshine and gorgeous fall conditions will last through today across New Mexico, before widespread showers and even a few storms this weekend and into early next week. Enjoy the seasonable to above average temperatures before a 10-15 degree temperature drop into next week.

There are three main ingredients bringing unsettled weather this weekend. A low pressure system currently over the Baja Peninsula will push into the Desert Southwest this weekend, drawing in a lot more moisture. As this moisture comes into contact with a backdoor front that will cross the northeast Saturday night and into Sunday, widespread showers and storms are expected to push north across the state.

The front will also bring gusty east canyon winds, up to 40 mph in Albuquerque starting overnight Saturday and persisting into Sunday afternoon. Sunshine and rebounding (slightly) temperatures will return by the middle parts of next week.