Rainstorms continue for parts of New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A powerful storm and wet cold front will combine to bring widespread rain across the state Thursday and Friday. The Albuquerque metro area could pick up nearly an inch of rain by Friday evening.

The northeast may well see 2″+. The northern mountains will pick up some snow Thursday night as well. Skies should clear by the first day of Fiesta.

