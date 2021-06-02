Rainstorms continue across the state

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The severe storm that hit the Albuquerque area hard earlier this week left behind its share of damage. Including decimating an Albuquerque farm that lost most of its crops. Farmers at Vida Verde in the North Valley had wrapped up their work Monday afternoon when the hail storm hit and when they came back the next morning they found heartbreak.

"We lost all of our outdoor summer production,” said Seth Matlick, the owner of Vida Verde Farm. “So all the stuff that we've started in our greenhouse, you know, three, four months ago, 10 to two potted up, planted, weeded the stuff that was really supposed to feed us from July through October, that all got wiped out."