Rainstorms continue across the state

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Moisture is still locked in over the state. Storms will continue to fire over the mountains over the next few days and roll south into the metro areas of Albuquerque and Santa Fe.
Story continues below:
- Radar: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings Around the State
- Video/Photos: Funnel cloud spotted in northeastern New Mexico
- Weather: Hail leaves Albuquerque farm damaged
- Unemployment: Governor responds to unemployment overpayments
- Crime: NMSP: 18 suspects arrested in Narcotics Social Media Operation
By the weekend, slightly drier air moves in and reduces the number of storms.
EMAIL YOUR PHOTOS/VIDEOS TO:
⇥ ReportIt@krqe.com ⇤
Terms: By sending photos/video by email to ReportIt@krqe.com, I give KRQE News 13 / Nexstar full ownership of the information, images, videos and any other files submitted in this web form. I also certify that I am over 13 years of age.