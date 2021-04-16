Rain, thunderstorms, and snow for parts of New Mexico this weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Rain, thunderstorms, and mountain snow will be possible for parts of New Mexico this weekend.

A strong backdoor cold front is surging across eastern New Mexico this afternoon, spilling into the Rio Grande Valley overnight and bringing wind gusts up to 65 mph through Saturday morning. Rain and snow will be possible overnight along the east slopes of the central mountains.

Snow will fall across the peaks of the northern mountains Saturday, while isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible across the central and northern parts of the state. Precipitation will spread southward through Saturday night. More shower and thunderstorm activity is expected Sunday, with snow in the higher elevations of central and western New Mexico.

Rain begins to wrap up from southern New Mexico on Monday morning. Another cold front may bring snow to northeastern New Mexico Tuesday. Warmer weather returns by the middle of the week before another storm could bring back rain and mountain snow to the state by the end of next week.