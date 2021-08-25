Rain, thunderstorm chances to returns to NW New Mexico Thursda

Weather Video Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A trough will pass to our north over the next couple of days and the result will be increasing moisture moving into the state from the south.

Forecast Continues Below

Storms will favor western and central New Mexico through the end of the work week. A back door cold front will slide in by Sunday further boosting storm chances.

ReportIt@krqe.com

Terms: By sending photos/video by email to ReportIt@krqe.com, I give KRQE News 13 / Nexstar full ownership of the information, images, videos and any other files submitted in this web form. I also certify that I am over 13 years of age.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES