Rain, thunderstorm chances to returns to NW New Mexico Thursda

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A trough will pass to our north over the next couple of days and the result will be increasing moisture moving into the state from the south.
Forecast Continues Below
- Trending: Robotics Management Learning Systems: A look into the ghost company funded by APS
- COVID: ‘Nothing could induce me to take the vaccine’: Locals respond to Pfizer FDA approval
- Traffic: Speed camera ordinance passes in City Council Committee
- Vaccine: Can you collect unemployment if you refuse the COVID-19 vaccine and get fired?
Storms will favor western and central New Mexico through the end of the work week. A back door cold front will slide in by Sunday further boosting storm chances.
ReportIt@krqe.com
Terms: By sending photos/video by email to ReportIt@krqe.com, I give KRQE News 13 / Nexstar full ownership of the information, images, videos and any other files submitted in this web form. I also certify that I am over 13 years of age.