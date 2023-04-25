NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is cool, mostly dry and partly cloudy. A couple of spot rain and mix showers have been moving through the northern mountains. There is patchy fog in eastern New Mexico, mainly in Union County, in Clayton. The next storm will be moving into the state today, bringing stronger winds, rain and snow.

The wind will be highest in west-central New Mexico, where a wind advisory will be in effect this afternoon and evening. 50 mph wind gusts will be possible. There will be higher winds up to forty mph in much of the Rio Grande Valley. Eastern New Mexico will see lighter winds, except higher gusts from thunderstorms will be possible. Western and southern New Mexico will see high fire danger today. Meanwhile, virga, showers and thunderstorms will be possible again in much of central, northern and eastern New Mexico. There is a low threat of severe weather in the northeast highlands. The primary threats will be damaging wind and hail, but a weak tornado spin up is also possible.