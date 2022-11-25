Rain and snow continues across southeast New Mexico tonight, but will be wrapping up through Saturday morning. Warmer and drier weather returns this weekend.

This winter storm didn’t quite deliver the expected snowfall totals across parts of southeast New Mexico, especially in the Pecos River Valley. This was due to a combination of warmer than expected temperatures and the track of the upper-level storm system. Meanwhile, the Sacramento Mountains still picked up heavy snowfall amounts, and moderate to heavy snow is still coming down in parts of Lea and Roosevelt County tonight. A mix of rain and snow will continue overnight across the southeast part of the state, but will come to an end by late Saturday morning as this storm system moves out.

Warmer and drier weather will return state wide this weekend. This will also come with some breezier conditions as a very weak upper-level disturbance crosses the state. This will bring a chance for light snow to the northern mountains early Sunday morning, and bring a slight dip in temperatures Sunday afternoon. Warmer weather will return again on Monday.

A scraper storm system will bring windy weather to New Mexico on Tuesday. Wind gusts in the eastern half of the state will approach 50 mph Tuesday afternoon. Meanwhile, a couple inches of snow will be likely across the northern mountains into southern Colorado. A cold front will also cool off temperatures Tuesday into Wednesday before warming quickly again by Thursday.