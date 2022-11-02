A storm system will bring rain, snow, and strong winds Thursday. Temperatures will be left much colder in its wake Friday.

Winds have started picking up Wednesday across New Mexico. This is ahead of a storm system that will bring rain, snow, and strong winds to the state Thursday. A mix of rain and snow will begin around the Four Corners and the San Juan Mountains overnight. A cold front will be sweeping across the state through the day Thursday, dropping temperatures behind the front as it moves through. Rain and snow will also develop along and behind the front tomorrow. Most of the moisture will stay in western and northern New Mexico, with snow above 9,000′. Winter Weather Advisories will go into effect for parts of the northern mountains in New Mexico with a Winter Storm Warning for the San Juan Mountains in southern Colorado. In addition to the rain and snow Thursday, strong winds will impact the entire state. Widespread wind gusts of 40 to 60 mph are possible.

Snow levels will drop behind the cold front into Thursday evening, bringing snow down to valley floors across the northern half of New Mexico. Some lingering light rain and snow will be possible along and east of the central mountain chain Friday morning, but the storm system will wrap up by noon. Temperatures will be much colder on Friday though, and with breezy conditions still lingering, it will feel even colder.

Warmer weather does return this weekend though. High temperatures will climb back up to average by Sunday afternoon.