NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Light, scattered rain showers are moving into the Four Corners this morning, with heavy snow in the San Juan Mountains, and some light snow building in around the highest peaks of the western mountains. The rest of the state is dry and partly cloudy, with some low clouds in southeast New Mexico. Temperatures are above freezing for almost all of the state.

The next fall storm arrives today. First bringing the rain and snow to western New Mexico for the morning and midday. Winds will pick up through the afternoon and evening, with gusts around 35-55 mph. The Metro will see wind gusts up to around 40 mph. A wind advisory will be in effect for the northeast highlands, central mountains and eastern plains, the lower Rio Grande Valley and Sacramento mountains, and all of southwest New Mexico where winds will gust up to 45-55 mph. Winds will calm down across the west tonight, but stay gusty in the east through tomorrow morning. Friday will be another windy day.

Rain and snow will push east across the state today through Friday midday. The snow will be heavy at times in the northern mountains, while rain showers will be mostly light and scattered for central and northern New Mexico. Winter weather advisories will be in effect for the northern mountains through midday Friday, and a winter storm warning will be in effect for the San Juan Mountains until midnight tonight.