Rain, snow falls across New Mexico Wednesday

Weather Video Forecast

Erica's Wednesday Morning Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – More rain and snow is coming down in southern, western, and central New Mexico this morning. There is a chance for some light snow in Bernalillo, Valencia, and Socorro counties through the commute. This afternoon will be drier with partly sunny skies. More rain will move into southwest New Mexico by around 5 p.m. Winds will be breezy in the east mountains and plains this afternoon, gusting 30-40 mph. The rest of the state will be relatively calm.

Rain will spread north into New Mexico tonight and tomorrow morning, bringing more chances for scattered showers on Thursday. With the southerly flow, temperatures will be warming up the next couple of days.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES