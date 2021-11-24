Rain, snow, and cooler temperatures Wednesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Rain and snow are moving across the state this morning, with the heaviest snow around the Jemez Mountains and in Cuba. Rain showers have been streaming into the Metro area and surrounding middle Rio Grande Valley, the west mountains, Four Corners, and even the southeast plains. Rain jackets and umbrellas will be needed!

Skies will start drying out in the Four Corners throughout the morning as a drier cold front moves in from AZ. Showers will stay scattered in the Metro until around 12 p.m., and the rain chances will continue for eastern and southern NM until the evening. Snow will come to an end for most mountain spots during the afternoon, but we could see additional light snowfall tonight in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains.

Rain and light snow chances will continue through Thanksgiving morning in far southwest New Mexico, before clearing in the afternoon. The sun will come out for Thanksgiving and temperatures will stay very chilly.