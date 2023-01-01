Happy 2023 everyone! We’re now seeing significant moisture push into central NM this evening. Temperatures were quite warm earlier today ahead of this winter storm. Roswell and Carlsbad each reached 71° this afternoon! Stronger downsloping winds helped this cause. Southern NM saw the highest winds this afternoon with gusts 35-40 mph. Wind advisories remain in effect through 11 PM for the southern counties. A band of heavier rain is pushing through the Rio Grande Valley and racing east. As temps crash tonight, snow levels fall. And so rain changes to snow showers overnight tonight.

Highest snow totals will still be found over the southwest facing slopes of San Juan Mountains with totals 8-12″. The rain showers elsewhere will cut totals down. Nonetheless, winter weather advisories are in effect for all the mountain ranges with several inches of accumulation through later Monday. The East Mountains will pick an inch or two. But roads will become slippery for northern and western New Mexico into the Monday morning commute. So use extra caution if out early.

Highs Monday will only rise to the middle 40s for the Rio Grande Valley, upper 30s for Santa Fe, and upper 50s for Roswell. Another weaker storm will bring some additional lighter mountain snow for western and northern NM late Tuesday. We’ll stay breezy and cold early to midweek. We’ll finally catch a break from the storm train with a ridge of high pressure moving into our region later Wednesday.