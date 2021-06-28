Rain showers statewide, flood concerns for some

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Deep moisture will stream into the state all week leading to widespread showers and storms. Flooding will remain a real possibility across southeastern New Mexico through Friday.

In Albuquerque, the best storm chances will be late Monday until late Wednesday.

