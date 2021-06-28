Rain showers statewide, flood concerns for some

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Cannabis Regulation Act makes recreational marijuana legal in New Mexico. While several details are yet to be hammered out by state regulators, the new rules on personal possession and use will go into effect Tuesday. Within the law, personal use will be legal as of June 29, 2021.

Under the new law, adults age 21 and older can possess a maximum of two ounces outside the home. You can legally possess more than two ounces inside your home, but it "must not be visible from a public place," so discretion is key. If you're caught with more than two but less than eight ounces of cannabis, 16 grams of cannabis extract, and more than 800 milligrams of edible cannabis in public, you could be guilty of a misdemeanor under the new law. KRQE previously reported on some of the other key numbers related to the new law.