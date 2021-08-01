Rain showers moving south this evening

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Good evening! We’ve seen more heavy rain in parts of New Mexico. Santa Rosa, Socorro, and Silver City all had more showers this Sunday afternoon. These will continue to move southward this evening. But due to weak steering flow, some localized flash flooding is possible across southern NM Sunday night.

Our dew points are certainly high enough to support this too! Otherwise, it was a cool fall day for Las Vegas as temps didn’t even reach 70 degrees. Other parts of the state dipped nearly 10 degrees below average.

Heading into the first week of August, we’ll see continued daily afternoon storm chances. Monday will favor central and western zones while the central mountains take the brunt through Tuesday and Wednesday as a disturbance moves through. Temps will be on the rebound late this week as we dry out. So a return to more summery weather returns then!