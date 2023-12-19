Scattered showers and some very high elevation snow will develop across parts of New Mexico Wednesday. A stronger storm will bring more rain and snow Friday through Saturday.

Clouds continue to stream in across New Mexico Tuesday, keeping temperatures a couple degrees cooler than Monday across the western half of the state. However, temperatures were warmer in eastern New Mexico after a backdoor cold front brought cooler air in to this half of the state yesterday.

Scattered showers will move across most of New Mexico on Wednesday. Showers will develop in the southwest part of the state in the morning and spread to the north and east through the day. This could bring in some moderate showers at time and some light snowfall across mountain peaks. These showers will end Wednesday night. Drier weather will briefly return Thursday, along with fewer clouds.

Another storm will move into New Mexico from the west starting Friday afternoon. It will once again bring scattered showers and higher elevation snow all the way to the Rio Grande valley by Friday evening. More rain and snow will develop Friday night through Saturday morning. Overnight, snow levels will lower and could bring snow to western parts of the state, the upper Rio Grande Valley and the East Mountains. Scattered rain and mainly mountain snow will continue into Saturday afternoon before tapering off in the evening. There is a lot of uncertainty with a possible second storm system on Sunday. What is for sure is that temperatures will get colder starting Sunday, leaving behind much colder air all across the state starting Christmas Day (Monday).