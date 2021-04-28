Rain showers move across New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Rain showers are moving into southern New Mexico this morning, and temperatures are cool. It is a good day to wear a rain jacket and some warmer layers. The next storm is moving into the state today, drawing in moisture, which will fuel scattered rain showers across most of the state today, and even some thunderstorms across the east.

Rainfall accumulation will range from around .10″ to .3″, with some locally higher amounts possible. Much of which will fall around the I-40 corridor. The system will move southeast tonight, drawing heavier rain into the east and southeast plains tonight through Thursday. Rainfall accumulation of about .5″ or less is likely.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

