Rain showers into Monday evening

Weather Video Forecast

Mark's Monday Evening Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A trough and back door cold front are combining to produce widespread storms across the northern two-thirds of the state.

Story continues below:

Showers and storms will taper off Monday night. Northern mountain snow will die off as well. Sunny skies will prevail on Tuesday before another cold front moves into the east Wednesday night.

Weather in Roswell, New Mexico on May 3, 2021 |  Courtesy: Maria Isabel Avalos

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES