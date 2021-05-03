Rain showers into Monday evening

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time in 14 months, the Albuquerque BioPark Aquarium is reopening right in time for summer. Next Wednesday, May 12, the aquarium will be open to everyone. Tickets do need to be reserved ahead of time and they're expected to be in very high demand.

"There's only 420 tickets available every single day, so those are going to be in very high demand hold your seahorses… there will be more tickets released over time but we're so excited to start welcoming people, slowly back, to the aquarium," said Allyson Zahm of the ABQ BioPark.