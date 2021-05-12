Rain showers for parts of the state

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Moisture will creep up from the south over the next few days leading to scattered afternoon showers favoring the southeast and mountains. The best shot for a shower in the metro will come on Friday. The weekend looks largely dry with highs in the 80’s.

