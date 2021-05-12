Rain showers for parts of the state

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - The Albuquerque Police Department is working with the city to curb speeding, but their ticket numbers aren't promising, issuing more than 4,500 speeding tickets. That makes up about 13 speeding citations a day, but on one stretch of road, we found at least a dozen in 20 minutes. With more cars on the roads, it's not hard to notice some flying by. It's a problem, now inspiring the city's latest campaign.

"This is a city-wide issue and we really have to tackle it. Outside of enforcement, we really have to make people aware of some of the repercussions," said Klarissa Peña, the city councilor representing District 3. "Speeding is a huge concern, we know APD is doing what they can do but we need to something maybe like this that would help just bring awareness to the issue."