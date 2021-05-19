Rain showers continue throughout the state Wednesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The storm system that brought rain to much of northern and eastern New Mexico is now exiting the state. We will get a break from the showers under mostly sunny skies and warm temps on Thursday. Moisture returns to the state on Friday and through the weekend with heaviest rain falling over the eastern portion of the state.

