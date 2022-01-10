Rain showers continue in southern New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –  Rain showers are coming down in southern New Mexico this afternoon, around the I-10 corridor, the lower Rio Grande Valley, and southern Otero County. Scattered rain showers will continue through this evening, shifting eastward overnight into the Tuesday morning commute. Showers will be possible in the southeast plains Tuesday early morning, ending after 9 a.m.

The system that is bringing the rain will move east to Texas Tuesday, and the skies will then be dry for the rest of the week. High pressure is keeping the rest of the state sunny today, and very quiet all week long. The next system that could bring some minor mountain snow will arrive on Friday.

